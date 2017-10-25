40+ Costumes You Can Wear This Halloween If You're Obsessed With The CW

 Skip Nav
There are tons of TV characters you can impersonate this Halloween, but some of the best have to be on The CW. Whether you're into fantasy dramas like Supernatural or you just love a good telenovela like Jane the Virgin, the options for costumes are endless. From vampires to superheroes and all that's in between, we've rounded up some of the best ideas here.

Barry Allen From The Flash
Kara Danvers From Supergirl
Sam and Dean Winchester From Supernatural
Castiel From Supernatural
Crowley From Supernatural
Abaddon From Supernatural
Charlie Bradbury From Supernatural
The Ghostfacers From Supernatural
Stefan Salvatore From The Vampire Diaries
Damon Salvatore From The Vampire Diaries
Elena Gilbert From The Vampire Diaries
Bonnie Bennett From The Vampire Diaries
Caroline Forbes From The Vampire Diaries
Alaric Saltzman From The Vampire Diaries
Matt Donovan From The Vampire Diaries
Tyler Lockwood From The Vampire Diaries
Enzo From The Vampire Diaries
Katherine Pierce From The Vampire Diaries
Lexa From The 100
Clarke From The 100
Monty From The 100
Thelonious From The 100
Oliver Queen From Arrow
Arsenal From Arrow
Felicity Smoak From Arrow
Malcolm Merlyn From Arrow
Laurel Lance From Arrow
Atom From Arrow
Thea Queen From Arrow
Cat From Beauty and the Beast
Vincent From Beauty and the Beast
