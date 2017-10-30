If You Don't Love the Halloween Episodes of Sabrina, You Don't Deserve to Celebrate Halloween

I'm going to say this just once: if you don't love and appreciate the Halloween episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, you don't deserve to celebrate Halloween. I'm serious. There was a holiday-themed episode during six of the sitcom's seven seasons, ranging from Sabrina Spellman's initial introduction into the importance of Halloween in her family to a creepy encounter with a talking doll. Here, we pay homage to the show's hallowed Halloween episodes.