Comic-Con
Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2
13 Halloween TV Specials From the '90s That Scared (and Scarred) Us

Terrifying TV shows might be en vogue right now, but we're convinced they wouldn't be half as good as they are if Halloween TV specials from the '90s didn't pave the way. OK, OK — that might be pushing it (the connections between Frasier and The Walking Dead are few and far between, we admit). But there's something about reminiscing about those sometimes-scary, sometimes-funny, sometimes-bizarre hours of television that always leaves us with a craving for candy corn. From Goosebumps to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we've rounded up our favorites, but if you're in the mood for a real scare, check out the best horror movies streaming on Netflix this month.

"Treehouse of Horror," The Simpsons
"The Tale of the Twisted Claw," Are You Afraid of the Dark?
"Fear Itself," Buffy the Vampire Slayer
"Stevil," Family Matters
"Mystery Weekend," Saved by the Bell
"Tricks and Treats," Freaks and Geeks
"Halloween," Beverly Hills 90210
"Hex and the Single Guy," The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
"Halloween," Frasier
"And Then There Was Shawn," Boy Meets World
"Halloween," My So-Called Life
"The Haunted Mask," Goosebumps
"Good Will Haunting," Sabrina the Teenage Witch
