13 Halloween TV Specials From the '90s That Scared (and Scarred) Us

Terrifying TV shows might be en vogue right now, but we're convinced they wouldn't be half as good as they are if Halloween TV specials from the '90s didn't pave the way. OK, OK — that might be pushing it (the connections between Frasier and The Walking Dead are few and far between, we admit). But there's something about reminiscing about those sometimes-scary, sometimes-funny, sometimes-bizarre hours of television that always leaves us with a craving for candy corn. From Goosebumps to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, we've rounded up our favorites, but if you're in the mood for a real scare, check out the best horror movies streaming on Netflix this month.