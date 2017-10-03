 Skip Nav
Netflix
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Music
19 Iconic Tom Petty Songs to Listen to Right Now
Friends
30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week

Was Sam Heughan on Game of Thrones?

Can You Imagine Sam Heughan on Game of Thrones? Well, It Almost Happened

Sam Heughan is known for his sexy and heart-pounding role on Outlander, but imagine if he had been cast on Game of Thrones. Well, he almost was. In an August 2014 interview with Vulture, the 37-year-old Scot revealed that he auditioned for the HBO series not once but seven times! "I auditioned for Renly, Loras, some of the members of the Night's Watch," Heughan explained. "And I'd always get so close! I'd be like, 'Guys, just give me a sword!'"

Related
The 38 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander

Even though Heughan didn't get his sword, Outlander producers and writer Diana Gabaldon did think he was perfect for the role of Jamie Fraser, and the feeling was mutual. "I don't know, something about this one just felt right," Heughan recalled. "This part felt different. I knew this character. I felt a connection with him. I knew where he had come from." And we must say, Heughan is doing one hell of a job on the Starz drama.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsSam HeughanOutlanderCelebrity QuotesGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Outlander
Outlander: What That Latest Twist Means For Murtagh
by Andrea Reiher
Will Jamie Ever See William Again on Outlander?
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Outlander Lord John and Hector
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Rose Leslie Childhood Home on Airbnb
Rose Leslie
by Hedy Phillips
Outlander Cast in Real Life
Outlander
How the Ridiculously Beautiful Outlander Cast Looks In and Out of Costume
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds