The 8 Scariest Episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Ever

If you started watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer to see some hardcore horror, you probably learned pretty quickly that's not exactly what the show is all about. There are "vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness," yes — but it's also hilarious, smart, sarcastic, and romantic. However, there are several episodes that truly embrace the horror genre — ones that will make you want to sleep with your lights on just in case the Gentlemen are coming by. If you really want to get the sh*t scared out of you, watch these eight episodes, ranked from least to most terrifying, ahead. Sweet dreams!

"Fear, Itself"
"After Life"
"Helpless"
"Nightmares"
"Killed by Death"
"Hush"
"Same Time, Same Place"
"Conversations With Dead People"
