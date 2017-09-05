 Skip Nav
18 of the Sexiest Shows on TV Right Now

You don't have to turn on Netflix to catch some supersexy programming — the small screen has been churning out TV shows that are just as sexy as anything that's in movies. If you're looking to add something a little steamy, maybe a little NSFW, to your DVR, then we have a directory of all the current shows that are redefining sexy. Warning: do not watch any of these on a plane or with your parents.

— Additional reporting by Becky Kirsch

The Affair
Scandal
Outlander
Game of Thrones
Girls
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
You're the Worst
Jessica Jones
Younger
Grey's Anatomy
Masters of Sex
How to Get Away With Murder
Orange Is the New Black
Empire
Quantico
Reign
The Americans
Insecure
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds