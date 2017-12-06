These $15 Star Wars Sock Advent Calendars Are Cooler Than the Ice Planet Hoth

Whichever Target mastermind came up with the ingenious idea of sock-filled advent calendars deserves a raise! Just when we thought the retailer had outdone itself with "12 Days of Socks" calendars themed around Harry Potter and Disney, we discovered not one but two Star Wars versions!

Priced at only $15 each, there is a women's sock calendar and a men's version. Each includes a dozen pairs of themed socks, featuring designs inspired by fan-favorite characters like R2-D2 and Boba Fett, and comes in packaging that's cooler than the entire ice planet of Hoth. Check out the socks included in each one ahead, then pick them up for the Star Wars fanatic in your life before they sell out!