10 Shows to Watch If You Like Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines have arguably the most popular home improvement show on television with Fixer Upper. Why? Because of their winsome personalities, adorable family, and amazing rehab projects. The Texas couple work with home buyers to find a house with good bones that just needs some TLC (sometimes a lot of TLC) and turn it into the buyers' dream home.

But viewers also get peeks into the Gaines's life outside of work — their four adorable children (Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emme), their other Magnolia businesses, which include a bakery and a home store, and their lovely homestead, complete with lots of farm animals.

If you've fallen in love with the Gaines family, here are 10 other shows you definitely want to set your DVR for.

Everything We Know About Season 5 of Fixer Upper, Including the Premiere Date
Almost Home
The Flip or Flop Franchise
Good Bones
Home Town
Listed Sisters
Love It or List It
Property Brothers
Rehab Addict
Texas Flip and Move
This Old House
HGTV
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds