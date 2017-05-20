 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Shows to Watch If You're Obsessed With The Handmaid's Tale
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!
Music
24 Fire Tracks You've Heard on the Final Season of Pretty Little Liars
Emma Watson
Exclusive: Emma Watson Is Brimming With Joy in Beauty and the Beast's Dance Scene
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Shows to Watch If You're Obsessed With The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu's dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale has presented a brand-new nightmare for TV audiences. Based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name, the series follows Offred, a woman forced into serving as a maid/surrogate mother to a wealthy couple after America's political system is turned on its head. Hulu has already renewed the show for season two, but if you want to dive into a similar series during the hiatus, we have some suggestions.

Related
12 Books to Read If You Already Tore Through The Handmaid's Tale

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The Handmaid's TaleTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jurlique
by Emily Orofino
The Handmaid's Tale Parent's Guide
The Handmaid's Tale
by Kate Schweitzer
Neville Longbottom Alternate Harry Potter Theory
J.K. Rowling
This Alternate Harry Potter Story About Neville Will Rock Your World
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Opinion
The Handmaid's Tale Shows Us Why We Can't Compromise on Reproductive Rights
by Kaylie Hanson Long
Kaia Gerber Marc Jacobs Daisy
Beauty Interview
by Kirbie Johnson
Harry Potter World Employee Secrets
Harry Potter
17 Things You Never Knew About the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, From a Former Employee
by Hilary White
What Clothes Should I Keep?
Style Tips
The 7 Definitive Items You Should Never, Ever Toss From Your Closet
by Marina Liao
Michael Fassbender Kissing Himself in Alien Covenant
Michael Fassbender
1 Scene in Alien: Covenant Will Change How You See Michael Fassbender
by Ryan Roschke
Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Finale Recap
Grey's Anatomy
by Stacey Nguyen
Dinosaur Nail Art Ideas
Nails
15 Dinosaur Nail Art Ideas That Are Prehistoric Perfection
by Emily Orofino
Best Horror Movies About Sharks
Summer
by Quinn Keaney
Bella Thorne's Best Style in Famous in Love
Bella Thorne
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds