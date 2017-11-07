 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
American Idol
Set Your DVRs! The American Idol Reboot Finally Has a Premiere Date
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress

Is Taylor Swift's Reputation on Spotify?

You May Have to Buy Taylor Swift's Album If You Want to Hear It Right Away

The release of Taylor Swift's new album, Reputation, is practically here. The pop icon has kept a steady build-up to the new album ever since late August, when she released her first single, "Look What You Made Me Do." From there, we got a new music video, a second single called ". . .Ready For It" (also with a music video) and then "Gorgeous," and a final single, "Call It What You Want." But now, the time has come for the full album; Reputation hits shelves on Nov. 10. Then comes the question on everyone's mind: will it be available on Spotify on the same day as it's released in stores?

Swift's complicated past with streaming platforms is not a secret. In 2014, the pop star pulled all her music from Spotify and wrote a letter to Apple Music. The entire Taylor Swift catalog was unavailable until she added everything back in June . . . which, by the way, was suspiciously timed to the release of Katy Perry's new album, Witness. Since then, all of the new singles from Reputation have been made available for streaming on the nights of their respective releases. It seems like everything's been smoothed over, but when it comes to the full album, that's where it gets a bit more complicated.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A New York Times article outlines the probability of a Spotify release on Thursday night, and prospects are looking slim. Both Swift and her label, Big Machine, have not solidified their plans. The article also points out that Swift has made deals with UPS and Target that pertain directly to physical sales; she's even selling an exclusive magazine at Target. In numerical terms, it would reportedly take 150 listens of every single track to equal the sale of one CD. Chances are she'll hold the album to ensure a certain number of physical sales.

The NYT also notes a lack in recent promotion of Swift's new singles on Spotify specifically. Her latest, "Call It What You Want," didn't appear in Spotify's "New Music Friday" playlist. While Graham James, a spokesperson for the company, would not reveal whether the album would drop on Thursday night, he did make a statement about Swift's exclusion from the popular list, saying, "Our policy is to work with artists and managers who want to work with us to connect with their millions of fans on Spotify." With mere days to go until the release, it's only a matter of time before we get our answer. We're just not sure if we're ready for it.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
SpotifyTaylor SwiftMusic
Taylor Swift
15 Taylor Swift Gifts to Get You Ready For the Release of Reputation
by Kelsie Gibson
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Songs About Each Other
Celebrity Couples
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other
by Monica Sisavat
Most Popular Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
These Are the Top 10 Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Brinton Parker
References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video
Taylor Swift
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift "Ready For It" Music Video
Taylor Swift
Hope You're Ready to Figure Out What Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video Means
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds