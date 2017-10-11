Watch the Trailer For Thoroughbreds, One of Anton Yelchin's Final Films

The extremely short first trailer for Thoroughbreds has arrived. Although the preview of the thriller — which stars Olivia Cooke and Split's Anya Taylor-Joy as two upper-class teenage suburban girls who hatch a dangerous plan to solve a problem — looks intriguing as hell, it's also bittersweet considering costar Anton Yelchin's tragically died shortly after filming wrapped in 2016. A release date for the film (which is giving us major Bling Ring vibes) has yet to be finalized, but it will reportedly hit theaters soon.