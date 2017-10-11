 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
Daisy Ridley
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars

Thoroughbreds Trailer

Watch the Trailer For Thoroughbreds, One of Anton Yelchin's Final Films

The extremely short first trailer for Thoroughbreds has arrived. Although the preview of the thriller — which stars Olivia Cooke and Split's Anya Taylor-Joy as two upper-class teenage suburban girls who hatch a dangerous plan to solve a problem — looks intriguing as hell, it's also bittersweet considering costar Anton Yelchin's tragically died shortly after filming wrapped in 2016. A release date for the film (which is giving us major Bling Ring vibes) has yet to be finalized, but it will reportedly hit theaters soon.

Join the conversation
Movie TrailersAnton YelchinMovies
Movie Trailers
13 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2017
by Macy Cate Williams
Rememory Trailer
Movie Trailers
Peter Dinklage Leaves Westeros Behind in the Twisty Sci-Fi Mystery Rememory
by Quinn Keaney
Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer
John Boyega
John Boyega Is Humanity's Last Hope in the New Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Star Wars The Last Jedi Trailer Clues
Movie Trailers
9 Key Moments From the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer You Probably Missed
by Quinn Keaney
Romance Movies Out in 2017
Movie Trailers
2017's Romance Movies Are Sultry, Charming, and Everything in Between
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds