22 Iconic Tom Hanks Roles You Can Re-Create on Halloween Night

Over the years, Tom Hanks has portrayed some pretty memorable characters, from a teen in a grown man's body to a castaway on a deserted island. With iconic roles like Forrest Gump and Woody, it seems like the actor's résumé is just bursting with incredible costume ideas. So if you're looking for inspiration this Halloween, we definitely suggest channeling one of his many personas. We've rounded up the best of the best here to help you have an incredible Oct. 31.

Woody, Toy Story
Chuck Noland, Cast Away
Joe, Joe Versus the Volcano
Jimmy Dugan, A League of Their Own
Captain Miller, Saving Private Ryan
Sam Baldwin, Sleepless in Seattle
Conductor, The Polar Express
Joe Fox, You've Got Mail
Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump
Carl Hanratty, Catch Me If You Can
Captain Richard Phillips, Captain Phillips
Robert Langdon, The Da Vinci Code
Paul Edgecomb, The Green Mile
Josh, Big
Walter Fielding Jr., The Money Pit
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, Sully
Viktor Navorski, The Terminal
Jim Lovell, Apollo 13
Det. Pep Streebeck, Dragnet
Allen Bauer, Splash
Mr. White, That Thing You Do!
Kip Wilson, Bosom Buddies
