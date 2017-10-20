The Tragedy Girls Pick Their Next Target in This Tense Exclusive Clip

 Skip Nav
Tragedy Girls may be in theaters now, but are you sure you're ready to handle all that drama and gore? Last month, the tongue-in-cheek trailer for the film gave us serious Ingrid Goes West and Scream vibes. This week, we have a new exclusive clip that shows a rather tense argument among the prom committee members about whether or not to proceed with prom plans in the wake of the town's recent bloody misfortunes. In addition to the new, emotionally charged scene, we also have two new posters! Feast your eyes on a wicked, macabre neon creation from LA illustrator Kristen Liu-Wong and a colorful, emoji-filled animated poster from artist Derek Eads. Time to get thee to a cinema; Tragedy Girls is here to add some pep into your Halloween step.

Image Source: Kristen Liu-Wong

Image Source: Derek Eads
