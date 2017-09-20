 Skip Nav
Outlander
Read These 25 Hilarious AHS: Cult Tweets If You're Still Upset About Mr. Guinea

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into your house, American Horror Story: Cult comes along to destroy your sanity. Season seven's third episode not only added a whole bunch of people to the cult and two new, ill-fated characters, but it also gave the internet a LOT of feelings. Since we don't know the true identity of the cult leader just yet, let's all take a second to laugh through our coulrophobia at these tweets. Someone has to mourn Mr. Guinea, OK?!

American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTV
