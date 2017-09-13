 Skip Nav
25 People Whose Love For Hocus Pocus Burns Brighter Than the Black Flame Candle

There's a reason hordes of fans freak out every Fall when Hocus Pocus comes onto their screens for 13 Nights of Halloween — it's iconic. The '90s Disney movie encompasses everything good about spooky seasonal entertainment, from catchy music and eye-catching costumes to quotable lines and crush-worthy dudes. (Don't pretend that you didn't have a crush on Thackery Binx!) It's a little bit scary, a little bit funny, and entirely lovable.

If you're having trouble remembering exactly why Hocus Pocus is included in every decent Halloween movie marathon, allow Twitter to remind you. By the end of this list, your love for the nostalgic movie will burn brighter than the black flame candle!

