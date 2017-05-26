The Cast of This Is Us May or May Not Have Revealed a Ton of Season 2 Twists

 Skip Nav
This Is Us has been shocking us with twists and turns since the very first episode, but season two might be more predictable. Why? Because the cast got together to promote Red Nose Day and couldn't get through their prompt without spilling all kinds of secrets. OK, they're joking around, but a long-lost brother? That sounds believable. Check it out, and find out what we know about season two.

