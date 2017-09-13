 Skip Nav
Award Season
Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
Award Season
Alexis Bledel, Meryl Streep, and More Have Already Won Emmys This Year
American Horror Story Cult
34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Had Us Hyperventilating
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 New Photos From This Is Us Season 2 That Will Make You Weep With Joy

I'm not saying that the following photos from This Is Us's highly-anticipated second season will make you cry, but I'm not not saying that, either. The beloved NBC drama is just under two weeks away from its season two premiere, and although the wait is painful, these glimpses at what's in store for the Pearson family in "A Father's Advice" have us feeling a lot better.

Related
Age Investigation: How Old Are the This Is Us Characters and Actors?

Toby and Kevin seem to be beefing about something.
And it looks like Toby loses the argument.
Jack is looking a little suspicious with that facial hair, no? Then again, at least he's still alive!
Kate is on the phone with . . .
. . . Randall?!
Even though she's relaxing in bed with a book, Rebecca is looking deeply troubled. Maybe she's reading It?
For once, Kate is off to a fancy event while Kevin has to stay at home (presumably).
Randall is looking especially good in that button-down shirt as he eats breakfast.
Does Jack make a visit to Luke's diner in season two? Fingers crossed.
It looks like someone just asked Kevin to do long division.
Things will apparently get steamy between Kate and Toby.
Something tells us dinner between these three isn't going so hot.
Aw! The Big Three are actually big in this scene. Where's Jack, though?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
This Is UsFall TVTV
Join The Conversation
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Where to Watch Outlander
Outlander
by Andrea Reiher
Riverdale FP and Alice GIFs
Fall TV
Why FP and Alice Are the OG Jughead and Betty on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
What Is Agoraphobia?
Fall TV
by Danielle Jackson
Who Does Alison Pill Play on American Horror Story: Cult?
Fall TV
Yes, Alison Pill Is All Grown Up on American Horror Story: Cult
by Danielle Jackson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds