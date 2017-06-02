Fall TV Premiere Dates 2017
Fall TV: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Premiering This Year
Unfortunately, some of our favorite TV shows have already been canceled this year, but luckily, there's something we can all look forward to: Fall TV premieres. Both new and existing shows will be coming back in a few months, from the debut episode of Young Sheldon to the second season of Stranger Things. A few networks have released their lineups, and now we have a better idea of when some of the season's most anticipated premieres will happen. Grab your calendar and check them out!
CBS
Monday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (special season debut)*
9 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait
9:30 p.m. — Me, Myself & I*
10 p.m. — Scorpion
Tuesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. — NCIS
9 p.m. — Bull
10 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans
Wednesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. — Survivor
9 p.m. — Seal Team*
10 p.m. — Criminal Minds
Friday, Sept. 29
8 p.m. — MacGyver
9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0
10 p.m. — Blue Bloods
Sunday, Oct. 1
8:30 p.m. — Wisdom of the Crowd*
9:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 2
8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. — 9JKL*
9 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait
9:30 p.m. — Me, Myself & I
10 p.m. — Scorpion
Sunday, Oct. 8
10 p.m. — Madam Secretary
Monday, Oct. 30
8 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait
8:30 p.m. — 9JKL
9 p.m. — Me, Myself & I
9:30 p.m. — Superior Donuts
10 p.m. — Scorpion
Thursday, Nov. 2
8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (regular time period)
9 p.m. — Mom
9:30 p.m. — Life in Pieces
10 p.m. — S.W.A.T.*
HBO
Sunday, Sept. 10
10 p.m. — The Deuce
Netflix
Tuesday, Oct. 31
12 a.m. — Stranger Things
(* = new shows)