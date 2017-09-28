Waco: Taylor Kitsch Embodies Terrifying Cult Leader David Koresh in New Series

Long before Waco became known for its vast amount of fixer uppers, the Texas town was home to one of the most devastating cults in US history. The Paramount Network's upcoming six-part series, Waco, follows the deadly true story of the 1993 standoff between the FBI and Branch Davidian leader David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch, wearing one hell of a wig), which ended in a bloody shootout and fire that claimed the lives of many. The show costars Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, and Melissa Benoist, and premieres in January.