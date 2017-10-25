 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Iconic Characters From The Walking Dead That You Can Be For Halloween This Year

If you're positively stumped when it comes to thinking up a great costume idea for Halloween this year, The Walking Dead will solve all of your problems. Yes, there are some zombies walking around this show with pretty intense prosthetics, but everyone else rocks average clothes that you probably have sitting in your closet right now, save for a few specific weapons and hairstyles. You can even round up your friends for a great group costume. From Rick to Negan, check out all the bloody good options below.

Related
Still Need a Costume? This Will Help
The TV Fanatic's Halloween Guide: How to Dress as Your Favorite Character
29 Spine-Chilling Halloween Costumes to DIY For Scary Cheap
Rick Grimes
Michonne
Sgt. Abraham Ford
Glenn Rhee
Morgan Jones
Alpha Wolf (Owen)
Maggie Greene
Beth Greene
Hershel Greene
Dr. Eugene Porter
Rosita Espinosa
Carol Peletier
Carl Grimes
Andrea
Dr. Denise Cloyd
The Governor
The Terminus Gang
Daryl Dixon
Father Gabriel
Ezekiel
A Walker
Negan
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesThe Walking DeadHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
Women
Unicorn Obsessed? These 36 Magical Costumes Are Marvelous
by Macy Cate Williams
Disney Characters in Halloween Costumes
Disney
What Would the Disney Princesses Be For Halloween? This Artist Puts Them in Costumes
by Tara Block
DIY Halloween Tutu Costumes For Kids
Halloween
15 Kids' Halloween Costumes That Are Tutu Fabulous
by Katharine Stahl
Frida Kahlo Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
20 Artistic Frida Kahlo Makeup Tutorials Worth Trying This Halloween
by Macy Daniela Martin
DIY American Horror Story Costumes
DIY
36 DIY American Horror Story Costumes That Will Give You Nightmares
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds