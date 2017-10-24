 Skip Nav
Netflix
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Over 50 Fabulous Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Groups

Don't want to go solo to this year's Halloween festivities? Why not convince your friends to go with a group costume this year? We've got all sorts of options, whether your pop-culture-savvy group includes just a couple pals or a dozen folks. Get animated like the Inside Out gang or Zootopia! Embrace your love of YA by dressing up like the Dauntless crew in Allegiant or get your superhero on with ideas from Captain America: Civil War. Check out all of our suggestions, and if you're only enlisting one friend for a group costume, take a look at our ideas for best friends or couples.

Team Cap in Captain America: Civil War
Minions
Team Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War
Owen and His Raptors From Jurassic World
Rick and Co. in The Walking Dead
The Pretty Little Liars
Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and Flash the Sloth in Zootopia
Supernatural
The White Queen, the Mad Hatter, and Alice in Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jem and the Holograms
Dory, Marlin, and Hank in Finding Dory
The Willy Wonka Crew
These Murderous Female Creeps in The Purge: Election Year
Inside Out's Emotions
The Kids in Stranger Things
The Fantastic Four
Ravenna, the Huntsman, Sara, and Queen Freya in The Huntsman: Winter's War
The Mad Max: Fury Road Women
Derek, Hansel, and Valentina Valencia in Zoolander 2
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Crew
The Team in Everybody Wants Some!!
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sandy, Danny, and Rizzo From Grease
Scandal
Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Deadpool, and Colossus in Deadpool
Game of Thrones Group
Bomb, Red, and Chuck in Angry Birds
The Orphan Black Girls
Erin Gilbert, Abby Yates, Jillian Holtzmann, and Patty Tolan in Ghostbusters
South Park
The Ladies of X-Men: Apocalypse
52
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CostumesHalloweenTVMovies
kissingrich kissingrich 5 years
KissingRich..Com is good place for seeking attractive girls and successful persons,especially for millionaires,investors, businessman and CEO, models and cheerleaders. Welcome to here, to start a new relationship. Have fun~
Viral Videos
Cue the Tears: Mom Turns Daughter's Wheelchair Into Cinderella Carriage For Halloween
by Erin Cullum
Halloween Makeup Ideas
Halloween
22 Glam Halloween Makeup Ideas For People Who Hate Horror and Gore
by Morgane Le Caer
DIY Dog Costumes
DIY
32 DIY Costumes That Will Make Everyone Jealous of Your Cute Dog
by Macy Cate Williams
Simple Halloween Costumes For Couples
Halloween
120+ Easy Couples Costumes You Can DIY in No Time
by Nicole Yi
Pop Culture Costume Ideas From Celebrities
Halloween
The All-Time Best Celebrities in Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
by Becky Kirsch
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds