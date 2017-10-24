Over 50 Fabulous Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Groups

Don't want to go solo to this year's Halloween festivities? Why not convince your friends to go with a group costume this year? We've got all sorts of options, whether your pop-culture-savvy group includes just a couple pals or a dozen folks. Get animated like the Inside Out gang or Zootopia! Embrace your love of YA by dressing up like the Dauntless crew in Allegiant or get your superhero on with ideas from Captain America: Civil War. Check out all of our suggestions, and if you're only enlisting one friend for a group costume, take a look at our ideas for best friends or couples.