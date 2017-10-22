The Walking Dead Dropped a Preview For ALL of Season 8, and It's a Doozy

Now that The Walking Dead has finally, finally returned to us with its brutal and bloody season eight premiere, we can officially start freaking out about what's to come. In addition to a look at a tense moment with Morgan in episode two, AMC shared a 45-second preview of the entirety of the upcoming season. It's not much, but it does include a confident speech from King Ezekiel ("We will lose not one of our ranks"), Rick and Daryl discussing guns, car chases, Carol hiding from someone, Negan being threatening, and one pissed-off tiger. In other words? Sunday nights are about to get wild.