Exactly Where We Leave Eleven at the End of Stranger Things Season 1

Stranger Things is a show with mysteries at every turn. One of the biggest leading into and at the start of season two surrounds a fan-favorite character. Where the heck is Eleven? In case you forgot, she totally vanished at the end of season one. Here's a quick refresher on how it all went down.

In the season one finale, Eleven is at Hawkins Middle School with Mike, Lucas, and Dustin, following her attempt to search for Will and Barb using a makeshift sensory-deprivation tank. Dr. Brenner and his agents ("Papa" and "bad men," according to Eleven) show up to try to get her back. She kills most of them, and then the Demogorgon appears and kills many of them, too. It descends on the boys, but Eleven saves them. However, doing so takes a lot out of her, and she straight up disappears.

The last scenes of season one take place one month later. Eleven is still missing, much to Mike's dismay. However, someone else seems hopeful for her appearance. It turns out that Chief Hopper's been leaving Eggos and other food for her in a box in the woods, just in case. And thank goodness for his instincts!

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below.

The first few episodes of season two reveal that not only does she routinely take her beloved Eggos, but she also ends up under Hopper's protection. After destroying the monster, she gets transported to the Upside Down but manages to escape. However, the "bad men" are still looking for her, so she takes cover in the forest until she discovers that Hopper is responsible for the food box. He hides with her in a house in the middle of the woods, where she's not allowed outside contact whatsoever for her own good. We don't know what exactly happens to her in the Upside Down, but we do know that the Hopper-Eleven team-up results in an extremely touching father-daughter relationship that we didn't know we needed.

