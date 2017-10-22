The Walking Dead's Season 8 Premiere Features a Musical Cameo From . . . Weird Al?!

 Skip Nav
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Spoilers for The Walking Dead below!

The season eight premiere of The Walking Dead gave us a lot to chew on, but perhaps the most mystifying element of the episode are the hazy flash forwards in Rick's life. As we saw in the season eight trailer that dropped at Comic Con, there are glimpses of Rick as an older man. He's seen with a longer, gray beard, and enjoying cute domestic moments with Michonne, Carl, and Judith (who has grown up to be a little lady!). We just don't know specifics quite yet — are they hallucinations, or are they real?

What we do know is that during the glimpses into what may or may not be Rick's future, a distinct song is playing. At first it sounds like Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust," but it's actually Weird Al Yankovic's 1981 cover of the song, "Another One Rides the Bus." Yes, really.

As in all things The Walking Dead, this bizarre moment just leaves us with more questions: Why is Old Man Rick listening to this obscure Weird Al Yankovic song? Is it a clue? Is Rick going to eventually kill Negan by mowing him down with a bus?! OK, OK, we know that last part isn't happening, but we're going to need some answers for this music choice.

