 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Fall
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

What Time Do the 2017 Emmys Air?

Here's Exactly When to Tune In to the Emmys So You Don't Miss a Thing

I hope your Emmys ballot is ready to go, because the annual award show is almost here! When the big event goes down on Sunday, Sept. 17, we'll be treated to a sure-to-be-rousing hosting gig from The Late Show's Stephen Colbert. Not to mention, the nominations are stacked this year — for instance, Viola Davis is up again for How to Get Away With Murder, while Sterling K. Brown is hoping to take home a win for This Is Us. You're not going to want to miss this!

To make sure you tune in as soon as the glitz and glam begin, fire up your TV right at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to finding out which of Hollywood's best and brightest will be taking home trophies, we have no doubt that Colbert will deliver more than a few hilarious skits. In the meantime, gear up for the big night by checking out who's already scored a win (The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, Alexis Bledel, and Meryl Streep are just a few of them!).

Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
Join the conversation
Award SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Aniston
28 Award Show Moments That Will Make You Miss the Cast of Friends
by Brittney Stephens
Will Call Me by Your Name Get Nominated For Oscars?
Toronto Film Festival
by Shannon Vestal Robson
How Old Is Millie Bobby Brown?
Emmy Awards
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Lopez's Green Versace Grammy Awards Dress in 2000
Jennifer Lopez
This Is Hands Down the Most Iconic Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Emmys Dresses Ever
Red Carpet Style
by Randy Miller
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds