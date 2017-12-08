Supernatural: 3 Questions We Have About Mary Winchester

Supernatural has reunited three out of four of our favorite ghoul-busting men in an intense, action-packed episode. We assumed that finding Jack and Cas would be the big adventure, but alas, a much bigger, completely unexpected chain of events unfolded that all revolve around Mary Winchester. Surprise! Dean and Sam's mama is trapped in some sort of alternate dimension, alive for right now, but in great danger. Who knew?

We're all thrilled. Dean nearly does a backflip at the thought of seeing his mother again, perplexed because he never thought that she'd be found alive. Jack spent his time gone proving he can do good things with his powers for chosen family, and that almost makes me forgive him for leaving us for two episodes. But back to Mary.

Last time we saw her, it was a few episodes ago, when she was tempted to run after witnessing a brawl between Michael and Lucifer. Where has she been and how did she manage to get herself locked inside a cage in another world? Girl, there are a few pressing questions we need answers to.

1. Where has she been all this time?

Obvious question, but still important. Has she been trapped in this apocalypse since we last left her? Lucifer insinuates that she was being held prisoner along with him earlier this season, but we don't actually see that. She could still be in the hands of Michael — or somewhere else. In this show, who knows?

2. What will her reaction to Jack be?

Mary isn't exactly fond of Lucifer. On one hand, there is that bad blood and suspicion that might result from it. But on the other hand, she was quite fond of Kelly and therefore might give him a benefit of the doubt. Jack is adamant about having nothing to do with his biological father and would be the first to explain that to her once she gets out of that cage.

3. How far are the four of them from one another?

Jack and Mary are together in whatever torture chamber she has inhabited, while Dean and Sam have landed in a prehistoric land that resembles Jurassic Park. Jack finds Mary in the first place through opening doors to other worlds, so as far as we know, it could be a while before we find them all in the same place again. Dammit! Right when everyone is reunited.

Following a rather light, uneventful episode, it was exhilarating to have things kicked into full gear again. Guess we'll have to tune in next week to see what happens. While we're at it, can we have Cas back? We deserve at least that much.