Where to Watch Halloweentown
5 Places You Can Watch Halloweentown From the Cozy Comfort of Your Home
Disney's Halloweentown is arguably one of the best movies to get you excited for Halloween. Not only does it star the late Debbie Reynolds, but if you're not looking to get too spooked, then the Disney Channel classic is the way to go. Here are the places you can watch it now that Fall is finally here, because it's sadly not included in Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween lineup.
- Disney Channel Go: If Disney Channel is already part of your cable/satellite subscription, you can watch the Halloween classic for free on the website.
- YouTube: You can stream the movie on YouTube for $5.99.
- iTunes: Halloweentown is available for purchase on iTunes for $2.99.
- Amazon Channels: You can either rent Halloweentown for $2.99 on Amazon or purchase it for $3.99.
- Google Play: You can buy the film on Google Play for $5.99.
Image Source: Everett Collection