5 Things We Just Learned About Emma Roberts's Character on AHS Cult

When American Horror Story: Cult premiered earlier this month, we embarked on a mission to figure out who Emma Roberts would be playing. We didn't know if she'd appear as Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens or be back as one of her prior AHS roles like Madison Montgomery. What we did know for sure is that she'd be wielding a knife, and probably more than one. The series veteran stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, where she finally revealed her role this season. Here's what we know so far:

Her character: Roberts will be playing a newscaster named Serina Belinda. Like most of her previous characters in Murphy shows, Roberts describes Serina as "not the nicest person." Fortunately, we all know Roberts has perfected the art of the sassy comeback. How long she'll be in Cult: If you're a huge fan of Roberts, we have some bad news. Serina Belinda will unfortunately only appear in one episode of season seven. Womp womp. She gave her blood, sweat, and tears for Serina Belinda (but especially her blood): Roberts broke her nose after walking into a sliding glass door on set, so the show was forced to move the shooting date. Her on-set accident affected the rest of the cast: When she returned to film, Roberts was greeted with a hilarious clown gathering. She walked on set to see the group of murderous clowns from the show (and their knives) getting safety instructions to be cautious of her nose. "It was a very amazing visual," she laughed. Note to Sarah Paulson: these terrorizing clowns might just care about your safety after all! What she thinks of Cult so far: She actually barely watches the show! Roberts revealed that she gets super scared when she watches American Horror Story, but it's not scary when they shoot.

Watch the video above to see Roberts discuss her AHS: Cult character, starting around the 3:20 mark.