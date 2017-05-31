Star Wars: All the New Details We Have on Supreme Leader Snoke

Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought back a slew of our favorite characters, but it also introduced someone very important to the new trilogy: Supreme Leader Snoke. Little is known about the villain, who is allied with Kylo Ren, but we have a number of theories as to his true identity. Yes, he may be a completely new character, but what if he's actually Darth Maul? Or Mace Windu? While we're patiently waiting for The Last Jedi, let's review all the new information we've gotten about the villain; there have been some developments in the past few months!

1. He's Humanoid, but Not Human

As Star Wars expert Pablo Hidalgo pointed out in a tweet, the novelization of The Force Awakens actually describes Snoke: "Tall and gaunt, he was humanoid but not human." To fans who think that this may be a flexible description, Hidalgo followed up with the tweet, "Snoke's humanity is set in stone because that sentence got published."

2. He's Not a Huge, Looming Giant

Though he is projected to be a hulk of a figure in The Force Awakens, leaked images for LEGO's new set of Star Wars figurines told a different story. Though the images have since been pulled, the promotional materials showed Snoke to be the same size as the rest of the characters. He's not some abnoraml, hulking figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. His Attire Hints at a Connection to a Kyber Crystal

As noted by a Star Wars fan site in April, Snoke is cloaked in beautifully woven golden robes. The concept art was confirmed by the Lego figures, which not only show the golden robes, but a giant black ring on one hand. The same fan site suggested that the ring could be a fraction of a black Kyber crystal. The ancient crystals are naturally in tune with the light side of the force and supposedly reject any users attempting to harness their power for dark purposes.

4. His Skin Isn't Blue

While he appears to be a sickly blue in The Force Awakens, Lego's leaked pictures show that Snoke actually has flesh-colored skin, like the rest of the characters.

5. He May Be in Communication With Luke

Thanks to one of the leaked images, there's a theory circulating that Snoke is communicating with a projected version of Luke Skywalker. We don't see the face of the person Snoke is chatting with, and it may very well be his buddy Kylo Ren, but something about the robes suggests that it could be Luke.