Why the Penultimate Episode of Game of Thrones Is Always the Best

Once again the inescapable phenomenon is approaching: the end of a Game of Thrones season. A lot has happened in season seven, but if promos are any indication, the next episode might just eclipse all the rest. Not to say that important things haven't happened in the final episodes of past seasons (three words: "For the Watch"), but the penultimate episode of every past season of Game of Thrones has always left audiences in awe, sometimes confused and usually heartbroken. Take a look.

Season 1, Episode 9: "Baelor"
Season 2, Episode 9: "Blackwater"
Season 3 Episode 9, "The Rains of Castamere"
Season 4, Episode 9: "The Watchers on the Wall"
Season 5, Episode 9: "The Dance of Dragons"
Season 6, Episode 9: "Battle of the Bastards"
Season 7, Episode 6, "Beyond the Wall"
