 Skip Nav
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Best of 2017
Vote For the Best TV Couple of 2017!
Award Season
Here Are the 2018 SAG Award Nominees!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
36 Movies That Were Absolutely Roasted by Critics This Year

Among all of Hollywood's Oscar hopefuls, groundbreaking horror films, and daring dramas in 2017, there were bound to be a few duds. For critics, a few movies that left something to be desired slipped into the pack. We might personally love a few of them (#noshame), but that doesn't stop Rotten Tomatoes from doing its thing and revealing which flicks failed to crack 30 percent on the site's review aggregator, dubbed the Tomatometer. Take a look at the movies that have been crowned 2017's "worst."

The Snowman
Flatliners
Transformers: The Last Knight
The Dark Tower
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
The Emoji Movie
Suburbicon
Daddy's Home 2
The Crucifixion
Overdrive
Rememory
Fallen
Literally, Right Before Aaron
Wish Upon
All Eyez on Me
Tulip Fever
The Book of Henry
The House
Queen of the Desert
The Last Face
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Amityville: The Awakening
The Space Between Us
Man Down
Rings
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
The Circle
Table 19
Unforgettable
Fist Fight
5
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Movies
Facebook
Facebook's Newest Feature Is All About Getting to Know Your Friends Better
by Chelsea Hassler
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Facebook VP of Social Good Naomi Gleit Interview
Digital Life
Facebook's Naomi Gleit: "You Have to Focus on the Good Things That Happened This Year"
by Chelsea Hassler
Boy Frames Elf on the Shelf After Mom Creates Funny Setup
Holiday For Kids
This Is Officially the Most Hilarious Example of How Elf on the Shelf Can Go Horribly, Horribly Wrong
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds