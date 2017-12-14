36 Movies That Were Absolutely Roasted by Critics This Year

Among all of Hollywood's Oscar hopefuls, groundbreaking horror films, and daring dramas in 2017, there were bound to be a few duds. For critics, a few movies that left something to be desired slipped into the pack. We might personally love a few of them (#noshame), but that doesn't stop Rotten Tomatoes from doing its thing and revealing which flicks failed to crack 30 percent on the site's review aggregator, dubbed the Tomatometer. Take a look at the movies that have been crowned 2017's "worst."