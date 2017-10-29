Amal Clooney's Disco Costume Is So Stylish, It'll Change All Your Halloween Plans

When it comes to fashion, Amal Clooney tends to pay homage to decades past. So that's exactly what she did for the Casamigos Halloween party, which took place in LA. Amal showed up and posed for photos by Cindy Crawford's side, but it's oh-so-clear whose look stole the show. In her afro hairstyle, glittery flared pants and bustier top from Halpern's Spring 2018 collection, oversize hoop earrings, and round Linda Farrow sunglasses, Amal was straight out of the '70s on her way to the disco. Read on for a look at how she styled the outfit with a funky pink box clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels, then shop a few essentials you need to re-create this costume for yourself. We're sure you didn't already have plans to dress up as something better, did you?