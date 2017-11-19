American Music Awards Best Dressed 2017
Who Won the American Music Awards Red Carpet?
The looks at the American Music Awards kept us guessing — in the best way possible. Some opted for ballgowns, others thigh-high minis — and even thigh-high boots. The imaginative dress code gave way to a bold collection of outfits, but just a few notable looks rose to the top.
In this elite crew, you'll find both elegant gowns and innovative style from the likes of fashion pros like Tracee Ellis Ross and newbies like Yara Shahidi. The question is: who was your best dressed?
Who's Your Best Dressed?
Tracee Ellis Ross in Stella McCartney
Yara Shahidi in Prada
Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture
Selena Gomez in Coach
Chrissy Metz in Kiyonna
Lea Michele in J. Mendel
