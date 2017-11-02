 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie Somehow Made a Pencil Skirt and Blouse Look Superbly Glamorous

When Angelina Jolie stepped out for the First They Killed My Father premiere at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school in LA, she was in the finest of workwear basics. Angelina stuck to her signature neutrals, tucking a classic white blouse into her pencil skirt, which featured a slightly fluted hem. So how was it that she looked so damn glamorous?

It starts with her nude Tamara Mellon pumps, which elongated her legs and didn't distract from her structured taupe bag nor her oversize tortoise sunglasses. A breezy blowout, diamond stud earrings, and a swipe of lip stick were effortless touches, but if you've studied Angelina's elegance, then you know simplicity goes a long way. Read on to catch another glimpse, then shop the foundation of Angelina's outfit — a skirt and button-down — and jazz it up to your liking.

