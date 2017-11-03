 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie Proves Getting Wrapped in a Blanket Can Be Your Saturday Night Look

You know those nights you don't really feel like going out, but finally, you give in? "Fine, but I'm wearing something comfortable," you think, as you stand in front of your closet wrapped in a cozy blanket. Angelina Jolie has solved the style conundrum for evenings like those. The star stepped out in Long Beach for the Aquarium of the Pacific screening of First They Killed My Father in a black, floor-length dress that was really just a variation of a chic cloak.

She wore neutral-toned pumps and swung a structured satchel by her side, appearing effortless as ever. This was only hours after the star glamorized her workwear basics, ultimately proving that a press tour wardrobe can be cozy and easy, two ways we wouldn't expect to describe one. Read on to see details of Angelina's outfit, then shop for similar maxis and tunics to slip on when you'd (possibly) rather be watching Netflix.

