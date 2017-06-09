The Internet Is Freaking Out Over These $15,000 Vintage Apple Sneakers

People these days are already pretty obsessed with sneakers as it is. But when those comfy shoes just so happen to be a super-duper rare pair that pays homage to our favorite tech company, a full-on internet frenzy ensues. That's exactly what happened when people caught wind of a singular pair of Apple (yes, Apple) kicks that are currently being auctioned off. The opening bid is sure to make your jaw hit the floor: a whopping $15,000. Who needs groceries or college tuition when you've got some one-of-a-kind sneakers on your feet, am I right? (Hah, totally kidding.)

According to the official listing for the shoes, they're a size 9.5 and were "produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s." To be honest, they kind of look like something the Fresh Prince of Bel Air would've worn back in the day, but we're oddly into them. With the rainbow company logo on the side panel and tongue, they have an undeniable throwback vibe to them, somewhat reminding us of those old-school Nike Air Force 1s that are starting to come back on the scene.

Once news of these cool kicks reached social media, people were quick to offer up their candid reactions to them.

Some wanted to know if there was a reason for the excessively high price tag.

Lol really? Do they carry free wifi wherever you go or something? — ByronS (@ByronSumpter) June 8, 2017







I bet it doesn't even come with a headphone jack — ZSTO❄ (@Z_STO) June 9, 2017

Others were beyond into them.

Someone please love me enough to buy me these. https://t.co/Dx2SMmHbyB — Christina Warren (@film_girl) June 2, 2017







Am I the only one that thinks these are amazing? Lol. Bad ass —  KNAUF  (@XKnaufX) June 8, 2017

And one person made a pretty clever guess as to who will make the first bid.