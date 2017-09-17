Ariel Winter's Emmys Dress Is So Sexy, We Don't Know Where to Look

Ariel Winter is not afraid to show off a little skin. The Modern Family star hit the 2017 Emmys red carpet with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, wearing one daring gown. The actress wore a beaded black and silver gown that featured not one but two slits. She styled the super sexy dress with a pair of simple ankle-strap heels, diamond rings by Hearts on Fire, and a Borgioni diamond ear cuff. Have a look at all angles of her ensemble ahead.