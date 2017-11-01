 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Ashley Graham's Figure-Hugging Birthday Dress Will Have You Screaming "Hell Yes"

Ashley Graham turned the big 3-0 on Monday, and judging from her birthday ensemble, the Sports Illustrated model has never looked better. For her big day, Ashley wore a custom lavender minidress by designer Leah Leona. The flattering dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places, featured a sweetheart neckline and ruffled sleeves. Keep reading to have a look at her sexy minidress and buy similar versions for yourself too.

Related
Ashley Graham's Classic Black Bikini Bottoms Feature an Amazing Side Detail
PrettyLittleThing Lace Minidress
Missguided Strappy Lace Dress
ASOS Bodycon Midi Dress
NA-KD Glamorous Chiffon Tiered Dress
LoveShackFancy Liv Dress
ASOS Plus Lace Insert Minidress
Start Slideshow
Leah LeonaAshley GrahamFashion InstagramsCelebrity BirthdaysGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall Fashion
Shop More
Asos Dresses SHOP MORE
Asos
PREMIUM Occasion Lace Midi Dress
from Asos
$135
Asos
Flutter Sleeve Pleated Maxi Dress
from Asos
$87
Asos
Bariano Off Shoulder Sweetheart Sequin Maxi Dress
from Asos
$316
Asos
Knitted Sweater Dress in Texture Stitch
from Asos
$56
Glamorous
Off Shoulder Dress In Daisy Print
from Asos
$51$25
Asos Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Asos
TFNC Plus WEDDING Lace Detail Maxi Dress
from Asos
$119
Asos
Sweater Dress With Ruffle Shoulder
from Asos
$53$28
Asos
John Zack Plus Off Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress
from Asos
$60
Asos
Wiggle Dress With Cold Shoulder
from Asos
$67$40
Asos
Maya Plus Allover Tonal Sequin Maxi Dress
from Asos
$204
MODA OPERANDI Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Marchesa
Textured Silk Cocktail Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$3,995
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Ruffled Plaid Wrap Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$495
MODA OPERANDI
Rhode Resort Andrea Midi Button Down Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$295
MODA OPERANDI
Rhode Resort Lena Robe Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$365
MODA OPERANDI
Rhode Resort Ella Mini Frilled Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$365
Missguided Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Which Cheap Halloween Costume Should You Buy Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
by Macy Cate Williams
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Balenciaga Dress Screams: "Spring, I'm Ready!"
by Alessandra Foresto
Sofia Vergara
Leave It to Sofia Vergara to Look All Kinds of Hot While Out Shopping
by Macy Daniela Martin
Holiday Food
21 Gifts For Every Doughnut Fanatic in Your Life
by Samantha Netkin
Asos Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With 1 of These Pieces
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Maxima
Not One to Shy Away From Fashion Risks, Queen Máxima's Maxi Dress Is Unexpected
by Alessandra Foresto
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bohaa_off
becsboutiqueact
by.damsel
bubbly.moments
Asos Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lurchhoundloves
segilolaileke
courtneylouise
molly_elizabeths
MODA OPERANDI Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pipmegan
bittersweetcolours
theselect7
peopleandstyles
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds