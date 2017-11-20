 Skip Nav
It's Hard to Believe These Stylish Handbags Are Under $200

For most people, the holiday season gives us an excuse to go shopping and buy a new handbag. While we wish we could stock our closets with designer bags, we're often looking for reasonable options that won't break our bank accounts. For that reason, we've curated a list of handbags that are both stylish and reasonably priced. (Because, who says they can't be both?) Keep reading to have a look at 23 bags so chic, people will have a hard time believing they cost under $200.

Cult Gaia
Gaia's Small White Ark Bag
$158
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Cult Gaia Bags
Henri Bendel
Fliplock Party Box
$198
from Henri Bendel
Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Clutches
Furla
Faux Fur Leather Shoulder Bag
$198
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Furla Shoulder Bags
MANGO
Metallic handle clutch
$79.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Clutches
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Coated Canvas Tote
$198
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Duffels & Totes
Ted Baker
Cena Statement Bow Clutch Bag
$148.88
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Clutches
Zac Posen
Earthette Card Case Clutch Handbags
$125
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Zac Posen Clutches
Milly
Astor Crossbody Leather Clutch
$198
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Milly Clutches
Aba'ca
Ticao Bag in 2-Tone
$95
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Aba'ca Shoulder Bags
Nordstrom Bags
Pop & Suki Leather Camera Bag - Black
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bags
Free People
Brielle Tweed Crossbody
$128
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Shoulder Bags
Elizabeth and James
Cutout Petite Market Shopper
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Satchels
Nordstrom
Transparent Lace Box Clutch - Black
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clutches
Express
round straw cross body bag
$39.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Shoulder Bags
Everlane
The Day Magazine Tote
$165
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Duffels & Totes
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Dome Metallic Large Leather Crossbody - 100% Exclusive
$188
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Shoulder Bags
Aba'ca
Mini Eco Tote
$16
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Aba'ca Duffels & Totes
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Velvet Clutch
$95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches
Baggu
Drawstring Purse
$140
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Baggu Bags
KENDALL + KYLIE
Violet Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more KENDALL + KYLIE Shoulder Bags
Genuine People
Flap Leather Mini Bag
$120
from Genuine People
Buy Now See more Genuine People Bags
Frank and Oak
The Teatro Leather Clutch in Silver
$59.50
from Frank and Oak
Buy Now See more Frank and Oak Clutches
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Love Chevron Quilted Crossbody Bag
$195
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
