16 Undeniably Cool Fashion Essentials For Fall — All From Banana Republic

Banana Republic has been around since 1978, and the brand is still coming up with fresh ideas every season. While we not-so-patiently await Olivia Palermo's Fall 2017 capsule collection, there are lots of new releases from the store that are capturing our hearts. Classic plaid prints, silky fabrics, and ruffly embellishments make these items stand out in the crowd. If you're building up your autumnal wardrobe, consider these dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and more. They're purchases you can feel good about.



