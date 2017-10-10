 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday in a Lace-Up Dress That's Too Hot to Handle

While most people celebrate their birthdays wearing a simple LBD, Bella Hadid opted for a sexier option. The supermodel rang in her 21st birthday wearing a skintight navy dress that hugged her body in all the right places.

The side of Bella's midi-length ensemble featured a very revealing lace-up detail that ran across the length of her dress. She finished her birthday look off with a pair of black ankle-strap heels. Have a look at all angles of her ensemble ahead, and buy similar dresses if you choose.

Related
The 1 Pair of Sneakers Bella Hadid Compares to Gigi's Reeboks

Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday in a Lace-Up Dress That's Too Hot to Handle
Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday in a Lace-Up Dress That's Too Hot to Handle
Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday in a Lace-Up Dress That's Too Hot to Handle
Forever 21 Plus-Size Lace-Up Dress
Silence & Noise Side Lace-Up Dress
John & Jenn Warne Lace-Up Dress
David Koma Lace-Up Dress
Forever 21 Lace-Up Minidress
Do and Be Side Lace-Up Dress
Start Slideshow
Bella HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Bloomingdale's Dresses SHOP MORE
Karen Millen
Ruffled Sleeve Dress
from Bloomingdale's
$399
Bloomingdale's
C/MEO Collective Strapless Making Waves Dress - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$285$145.35
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Lace Mock-Neck Dress - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$195
Aqua
Glitter Velvet-Print Dress - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$78
Adrianna Papell
Necklace-Halter Ruffled High/Low Dress
from Bloomingdale's
$150$112.50
Silence & Noise Dresses SHOP MORE
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Satin Slip Romper
from Urban Outfitters
$59$19.99
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Crepe Knit Backless Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$49$24.99
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Shimmer Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Off-The-Shoulder Slashed Ponte Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Thigh-Slit Midi Slip Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
David Koma Dresses SHOP MORE
David Koma
Ruffled Long Sleeve Open Shoulder Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,516$728
David Koma
Lace Sleeve & Insert Mini Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$2,088
David Koma
Metal Square & Ribbon Detail Sleeveless Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,490
David Koma
Lace Mini Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,505$527
David Koma
Zig Zag Macrame Midi Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$2,385$1,145
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Winona Ryder
9 Winona Ryder Characters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes
by Quinn Keaney
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Birthdays
J Lo's Birthday Party Was Fabulous, but Her Dress Stole the Show
by Celia Fernandez
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Bloomingdale's Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
westvillagewasp
westvillagewasp
shelleyannem
gold_coast_girl
Silence & Noise Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
heatherpoppie
butwhatshouldiwear
heatherpoppie
articletowear
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds