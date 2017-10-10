Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday in a Lace-Up Dress That's Too Hot to Handle

While most people celebrate their birthdays wearing a simple LBD, Bella Hadid opted for a sexier option. The supermodel rang in her 21st birthday wearing a skintight navy dress that hugged her body in all the right places.

The side of Bella's midi-length ensemble featured a very revealing lace-up detail that ran across the length of her dress. She finished her birthday look off with a pair of black ankle-strap heels. Have a look at all angles of her ensemble ahead, and buy similar dresses if you choose.