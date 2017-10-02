The 1 Pair of Sneakers Bella Hadid Compares to Gigi's Reeboks

Bella Hadid's sneaker game is on point. The supermodel is the latest celebrity to be interviewed in Complex's Sneaker Shopping series. While browsing sneakers at the Kith, Bella revealed some very interesting facts about her life and her wardrobe. During the interview, Bella alludes to a footwear rivalry with her sister Gigi and talks about the time her mother Yolanda stole a pair of her most prized sneakers. Read on for some of our favorite tidbits and watch the full video ahead.



