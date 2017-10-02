 Skip Nav
Street Style
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Everything You've Been Waiting For
Must Haves
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October
The Royals
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 1 Pair of Sneakers Bella Hadid Compares to Gigi's Reeboks

Bella Hadid's sneaker game is on point. The supermodel is the latest celebrity to be interviewed in Complex's Sneaker Shopping series. While browsing sneakers at the Kith, Bella revealed some very interesting facts about her life and her wardrobe. During the interview, Bella alludes to a footwear rivalry with her sister Gigi and talks about the time her mother Yolanda stole a pair of her most prized sneakers. Read on for some of our favorite tidbits and watch the full video ahead.

Related
32 Pics That Prove Bella Hadid Is Style Queen of the Streets

The Model Has Over 200 Nikes in Her Closet
Bella vs. Gigi — When It Comes to Sneakers
Bella Believes That the Hottest Thing a Girl Can Wear Right Now Is Tennis Shoes
Her Mother, Yoland Hadid, Stole Her Yeezys
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Bella HadidGigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleFashion VideoCelebrity InterviewsModelsCelebrity StyleSneakersShoes
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
by Sarah Wasilak
The Story of Baked by Melissa
Fashion Video
How This Baker Found Sweet Success in Her Childhood Passion
by Carrie Carrollo presented by Banana Republic
Selena Gomez Wearing Anklets
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back This Shoe-ccessorizing Trend From Your Youth
by Sarah Wasilak
Nike Air Presto Sneaker
Nike
This Nike Sneaker Is the Perfect Shoe For LISS — and All Your Fall Outfits
by Dominique Astorino
Gigi Hadid Wearing Gold Tassel Mules
Gigi Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds