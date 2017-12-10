 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid Is Wearing the Sexy, Body-Con Dress Version of Santa's Suit

Bella Hadid was just rocking corset jeans one second, and that was an intriguing statement all on its own. But look again, and the supermodel stepped out in London wearing a formfitting sequined gown with a slick black contrast strap and a white furry coat. Being that it's the holiday season, the color palette instantly reminded us of Santa's suit, but this look was far more sexy than cozy.

Bella wasn't wearing chunky boots (no, sir!), but lace-up Liudmila stilettos ($1,118) in a patent material, accessorized simply with just a TAG Heuer watch. If you're daring enough to try out a body-conscious outfit like this one, we found a few party dresses to get you started. One thing's for sure: a whole lot of stares will come with all that glamour. Are you ready?

Liudmila stilettos
$1,118
from liudmilafootwear.com
Buy Now
Naeem Khan
Beaded One-Shoulder Gown with Side Slit, Red
$7,995
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Naeem Khan Evening Dresses
Parker
Marni Dress
$648
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Parker Dresses
Saint Laurent
Sequinned one-shoulder dress
$4,590 $2,295
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Cocktail Dresses
Dress the Population
Women's Cher One-Shoulder Sequin Body-Con Dress
$198
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Dress the Population Cocktail Dresses
Yumi Kim
That Jazz One Shoulder Midi Dress
$258
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Yumi Kim Cocktail Dresses
Bloomingdale's Day Dresses
NIC+ZOE DRESS Side-Ruched Dress
$148 $66.60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Day Dresses
Shein
One Shoulder Split Front Flounce Dress
$27
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Plus Dresses
boohoo
Keelia One Shoulder Fishtail Maxi Dress
$49
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Day Dresses
Balmain
One-Shoulder Printed Dress
$1,472
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Balmain Cocktail Dresses
ECI
Women's One-Shoulder Colorblock Maxi Dress
$98 $58.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more ECI Day Dresses
Cinq à Sept
Dulcina One-Shoulder Dress
$465 $186
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Cinq à Sept Evening Dresses
Shein
Solid Jersey Pencil Dress
from Shein
$30$15
Shein
Flower Print Strapless Pencil Dress
from Shein
$15
Shein
3/4 Sleeve Striped Tee Dress
from Shein
$10$6
Shein
Off Shoulder Gingham Asymmetric Hem Dress
from Shein
$24
Shein
Off Shoulder Tiered Dress
from Shein
$28
Yumi Kim
Woodstock Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$238
Yumi Kim
Je T'aime Dress
from shopbop.com
$348
Yumi Kim
Casanova Dress
from shopbop.com
$198
Yumi Kim
Glamour Night Dress
from shopbop.com
$198
Yumi Kim
Rush Hour Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$288$201.60
Parker
Filippa Combo Dress
from shopbop.com
$448
Parker
Monarch Gown
from shopbop.com
$594
Parker
Ryker Knit Dress
from shopbop.com
$398
Parker
Black Bayou Gown
from shopbop.com
$298
Parker
Luella Dress
from shopbop.com
$388$232.80
