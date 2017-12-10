Bella Hadid Is Wearing the Sexy, Body-Con Dress Version of Santa's Suit

Bella Hadid was just rocking corset jeans one second, and that was an intriguing statement all on its own. But look again, and the supermodel stepped out in London wearing a formfitting sequined gown with a slick black contrast strap and a white furry coat. Being that it's the holiday season, the color palette instantly reminded us of Santa's suit, but this look was far more sexy than cozy.

Bella wasn't wearing chunky boots (no, sir!), but lace-up Liudmila stilettos ($1,118) in a patent material, accessorized simply with just a TAG Heuer watch. If you're daring enough to try out a body-conscious outfit like this one, we found a few party dresses to get you started. One thing's for sure: a whole lot of stares will come with all that glamour. Are you ready?