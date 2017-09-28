 Skip Nav
0
For the Last Time, Bella Hadid Doesn't Compete With Sister Gigi For Modeling Jobs

Bella and Gigi Hadid are both successful models in their own right but still fall prey to people's assumptions that they're in competition with one another. Bella set the record straight in Harper's Bazaar Arabia, saying, "Most of the time our markets are completely different. If we get booked on a job and she gets it or I get it, we're both happy for each other."

You'll know exactly what Bella means if you've followed both models' careers. Bella, 20, has contracts with European brands like Bulgari and is a regular on the Alexander Wang runway, while sister Gigi targets the American audience with Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline partnerships. However, the two often dominate runways together for fashion houses such as Anna Sui, Prabal Gurung, Bottega Veneta, and Balmain.

There's no visible sibling rivalry on or off the runway, just sister supporting sister. Bella added, "There's no reason for us to be mad at each other or competitive. So if she gets it, then good for her. We're in the family so she can buy me a pair of shoes." Speaking of shoes, Bella, who is the cover girl for Harper's Bazaar's October issue, revealed the first designer item she ever bought was a pair of Christian Louboutins. (Maybe Gigi will scoop up another pair for her lil sister next time around?)

