Bella Hadid's Windbreaker Will Remind You of the One Your Dad Wore Back in the '90s

Bella Hadid's street style often errs on the sportier side. The supermodel was spotted in an outfit that reminded us of something our dads would wear back in the '90s. Bella wore a red, white, and blue striped windbreaker with matching bottoms and Nike tennis sneakers. She finished off her look with a white baseball hat and a Prada handbag.

Funnily enough, the model was actually grabbing dinner with her father, Mohamed Hadid, while wearing the outfit. Keep reading to have a glimpse at her '90s-inspired look, and buy similar windbreakers for your wardrobe, too.