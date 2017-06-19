 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
20 Block Heels That Are Comfortable Enough to Replace Your Flats

Best Block Heels For Summer

20 Block Heels That Are Comfortable Enough to Replace Your Flats

20 Block Heels That Are Comfortable Enough to Replace Your Flats

While there are women who can wear heels 24/7, some of us prefer something a little more practical. Enter the block heel. As opposed to the stiletto, the block heel provides your arch with the support it needs, making them super comfortable to wear for long periods of time. (That means you don't have to worry about your shoes wreaking havoc on your feet.) Plus, they add a couple of flattering inches to your height. What's not to love about that? Keep reading to find a carefully curated selection of 20 stylish sandals that are perfect for the Summer.

Related
11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017

Shop Brands
Alexander Wang · Valentino · Vionic · Aquazzura · Gucci · Stuart Weitzman · Loeffler Randall · Rebecca Minkoff · Kate Spade · Tory Burch · Sam Edelman · Ancient Greek Sandals · Proenza Schouler · Jeffrey Campbell · Dolce Vita · Miu Miu · Nanette Lepore · Prada · Betsey Johnson · Salvatore Ferragamo
Loeffler Randall Lulu Suede Mules
Loeffler Randall Lulu Suede Mules

Spice up your shoe rack with these Barbie-pink Loeffler Randall Lulu Suede Mules ($350).

Loeffler Randall
Women's Lulu Suede Mules
$350$179
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Mules & Clogs
Zara Block Heel Sandal
Zara Block Heel Sandal

These pink Zara Block Heel Sandals ($30) are perfect for Rosé season.

Zara Block Heel Sandals
$30
from zara.com
Buy Now
Rebecca Minkoff Carmela High Heels
Rebecca Minkoff Carmela High Heels

These lace-up Rebecca Minkoff Carmela High Heels ($175) feature a wooden block heel.

Rebecca Minkoff
Carmela High Heels
$175$139.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals
Topshop Jolene Toe Cap Block Heels
Topshop Jolene Toe Cap Block Heels

You can buy these Topshop Jolene Toe Cap Block Heels ($68) in a cool mustard hue.

Topshop Sandals
Jolene toe cap block heels
$68
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals
Kate Spade Davina Flower Jelly Thong Sandals
Kate Spade Davina Flower Jelly Thong Sandals

Swap out your flip-flops for these Kate Spade New York Davina Flower Jelly Thong Sandals ($135).

Kate Spade
Davina Flower Jelly Low-Heel Thong Sandal
$135
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sandals
Tory Burch Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandal
Tory Burch Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandal

Style your floral Summer dress with these Tory Burch Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandals ($350).

Tory Burch
Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandal, Pink/Metallic
$350
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals
Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Sandals
Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Sandals

If you're looking for a bold print, look no further than these Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Sandals ($100).

Sam Edelman
Stanley Block Heel Mule Sandal
$100$50
from Sam Edelman
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crisscross Denim Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crisscross Denim Sandals

Go for a denim-on-denim look with these Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crisscross Denim Sandals ($345).

Ancient Greek Sandals
Thais Crisscross Denim Slide Sandals
$345
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals
Proenza Schouler Double-Grommet Leather Mules
Proenza Schouler Double-Grommet Leather Mules

Slip into these Proenza Schouler Double-Grommet Leather Mules ($995) that feature a mirrored block heel.

Proenza Schouler
Women's Double-Grommet Leather Mules
$995
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Mules & Clogs
Jeffrey Campbell Pearl Embellished Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell Pearl Embellished Sandals

Amp up the wow factor with these Jeffrey Campbell Pearl Embellished Sandals ($150).

Jeffrey Campbell
Parr Embellished Sandals
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals
Dolce Vita Eliza Mules
Dolce Vita Eliza Mules

Have a metallic moment in these silver Dolce Vita Eliza Mules ($140).

Dolce Vita
Eliza Mules
$140
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Mules & Clogs
Alexander Wang Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals
Alexander Wang Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals

How cool are these Alexander Wang Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals ($495)?

Alexander Wang
Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals
$495
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sandals
Stuart Weitzman The Simplemid Sandals
Stuart Weitzman The Simplemid Sandals

Rather than slipping into a simple pair of black heels, opt for these sparkly Stuart Weitzman The Simplemid Sandals ($398).

Stuart Weitzman
The Simplemid Sandal
$398$239
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Miu Miu Glittered Leather Pumps
Miu Miu Glittered Leather Pumps

Jazz up your LBD with these Miu Miu Glittered Leather Pumps in Silver ($690).

Miu Miu
Glittered Leather Pumps - Silver
$690$345
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Pumps
Nanette by Nanette Lepore Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals
Nanette by Nanette Lepore Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals

These Nanette by Nanette Lepore Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals ($79) feature a pretty cherry blossom design along the strap and heel.

Nanette Lepore
Nanette by Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals
$79
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Evening Shoes
Prada Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap Sandal
Prada Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap Sandal

These Prada Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap Sandals ($950) feature a daisy print on the heel.

Prada
Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap 65mm Sandal, Platino
$950
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Sandals
Betsey Johnson Ivee Block-Heel Sandals
Betsey Johnson Ivee Block-Heel Sandals

These Betsey Johnson Ivee Block-Heel Sandals ($59) feature Summer's favorite print: gingham.

Betsey Johnson
Ivee Block-Heel Sandals
$59$29.43
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sandals
Valentino Rockstud Leather 90mm City Sandal
Valentino Rockstud Leather 90mm City Sandal

For something edgy, opt for these Valentino Rockstud Leather City Sandals ($1,045).

Valentino
Rockstud Leather 90mm City Sandal
$1,045
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Valentino Sandals
Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Patent Bow Pumps
Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Patent Bow Pumps

For a classic look, slip into these cherry-red Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Patent Bow Pumps ($550).

Salvatore Ferragamo
Vara 1 Patent Bow Pump, Red (Rosso)
$550
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Pumps
Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit Mule
Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit Mule

For a more formal event, opt for these Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit Mules ($695).

Gucci
Princetown Leather Horsebit 75mm Mule
$695
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Gucci Mules & Clogs
Summer FashionSummerHeelsShoesSandalsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Alexander Wang
Women's Abby Suede Sandals
from Barneys New York
$450
Valentino
Star-Studded Leather Ankle-Strap Block Heel Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,395$627.75
Vionic
Women's Solana With Orthaheel Technology Sandal
from Nordstrom
$139.95
Aquazzura
Disco sequinned-pompom suede sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$835$417
Gucci
Marmont Suede Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$595
Aquazzura
Wild Thing Fringe City Sandal, Biscotto
from Neiman Marcus
$785
Macy's
Circus By Sam Edelman Ellie Pom Pom Block-Heel Sandals
from Macy's
$79$39.43
Stuart Weitzman
Morepearls Suede Block-Heel Sandal
from Neiman Marcus
$455
Loeffler Randall
Women's Lulu Suede Mules
from Barneys New York
$350$179
Zara Block Heel Sandals
from zara.com
$30
Rebecca Minkoff
Carmela High Heels
from Zappos
$175$139.99
Topshop
Jolene toe cap block heels
from Topshop
$68
Kate Spade
Davina Flower Jelly Low-Heel Thong Sandal
from Neiman Marcus
$135
Tory Burch
Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandal, Pink/Metallic
from Neiman Marcus
$350
Sam Edelman
Stanley Block Heel Mule Sandal
from Sam Edelman
$100$50
Ancient Greek Sandals
Thais Crisscross Denim Slide Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$345
Proenza Schouler
Women's Double-Grommet Leather Mules
from Barneys New York
$995
Jeffrey Campbell
Parr Embellished Sandals
from shopbop.com
$150
Dolce Vita
Eliza Mules
from shopbop.com
$140
Alexander Wang
Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals
from Intermix
$495
Stuart Weitzman
The Simplemid Sandal
from Stuart Weitzman
$398$239
Miu Miu
Glittered Leather Pumps - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$690$345
Nanette Lepore
Nanette by Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals
from Macy's
$79
Prada
Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap 65mm Sandal, Platino
from Neiman Marcus
$950
Betsey Johnson
Ivee Block-Heel Sandals
from Macy's
$59$29.43
Valentino
Rockstud Leather 90mm City Sandal
from Neiman Marcus
$1,045
Salvatore Ferragamo
Vara 1 Patent Bow Pump, Red (Rosso)
from Neiman Marcus
$550
Gucci
Princetown Leather Horsebit 75mm Mule
from Neiman Marcus
$695
Shop More
Rebecca Minkoff Sandals SHOP MORE
Rebecca Minkoff
Georgina Studded Sandal
from Nordstrom Rack
$125$69.97
Rebecca Minkoff
Estelle Pom-Pom Metallic Thong Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$125$65.62
Rebecca Minkoff
Gala Suede Espadrille Slides
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$125$65.62
Rebecca Minkoff
Christy Leather Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$150
Rebecca Minkoff
Ilana Kid Leather Strappy Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$150$78.75
Valentino Sandals SHOP MORE
Valentino
Women's Velvet & Leather Ankle-Wrap Sandals
from Barneys New York
$595
Valentino
Ivory Rockstud Gladiator Sandals
from SSENSE
$1,045$711
Valentino
Rockstud Jelly Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Valentino
Rockstud Jelly Thong Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Valentino
Women's 'Rockstud' Flip Flop
from Nordstrom
$295
Stuart Weitzman Sandals SHOP MORE
Stuart Weitzman
Nearlynude Suede Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$398$179.10
Stuart Weitzman
The Swifty Sandal
from Stuart Weitzman
$398$239
Stuart Weitzman
The Nudist Sandal
from Stuart Weitzman
$398
Stuart Weitzman
Sequel High Heel Slide Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$455$318.50
Stuart Weitzman
Sohojute Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$455$204.75
Sam Edelman Sandals AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink!
by Macy Williams
Summer
5 Types of Shoes You'll Regret Not Wearing to the Airport
by Samantha Sutton
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Spent Her 41st Birthday in the Most Comfortable Outfit Out There
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
What to Wear on a Cruise: 4 Outfits to Keep You Stylish at Sea
by Brittney Stephens
Rebecca Minkoff Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylebylolly
halliekwilson
mytrendyystyles
carriebradshawlied
Valentino Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mollyargue
tay_brandenburg
jennapardini
themilleraffect
Stuart Weitzman Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cameronproffitt
valerie_dittner
allysoninwonderland
mimibyersfashion
Rebecca Minkoff Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lunchpailsandlipstick
shopstylesocial
karlajordan33
britanymarshallbeauty
Valentino Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
LauraAnnIberg
sophieelkus
thegreyedit
crayonsinmylouboutins
Stuart Weitzman Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
enazzal
fashiontest
jessimalay
bdjalali
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds