6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Best Block Heels For Summer 20 Block Heels That Are Comfortable Enough to Replace Your Flats June 19, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani While there are women who can wear heels 24/7, some of us prefer something a little more practical. Enter the block heel. As opposed to the stiletto, the block heel provides your arch with the support it needs, making them super comfortable to wear for long periods of time. (That means you don't have to worry about your shoes wreaking havoc on your feet.) Plus, they add a couple of flattering inches to your height. What's not to love about that? Keep reading to find a carefully curated selection of 20 stylish sandals that are perfect for the Summer. Shop Brands Alexander Wang · Valentino · Vionic · Aquazzura · Gucci · Stuart Weitzman · Loeffler Randall · Rebecca Minkoff · Kate Spade · Tory Burch · Sam Edelman · Ancient Greek Sandals · Proenza Schouler · Jeffrey Campbell · Dolce Vita · Miu Miu · Nanette Lepore · Prada · Betsey Johnson · Salvatore Ferragamo Loeffler Randall Lulu Suede Mules Spice up your shoe rack with these Barbie-pink Loeffler Randall Lulu Suede Mules ($350). Loeffler Randall Women's Lulu Suede Mules $350$179 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Mules & Clogs Zara Block Heel Sandal These pink Zara Block Heel Sandals ($30) are perfect for Rosé season. Zara Block Heel Sandals $30 from zara.com Buy Now Rebecca Minkoff Carmela High Heels These lace-up Rebecca Minkoff Carmela High Heels ($175) feature a wooden block heel. Rebecca Minkoff Carmela High Heels $175$139.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sandals Topshop Jolene Toe Cap Block Heels You can buy these Topshop Jolene Toe Cap Block Heels ($68) in a cool mustard hue. Topshop Sandals Jolene toe cap block heels $68 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Sandals Kate Spade Davina Flower Jelly Thong Sandals Swap out your flip-flops for these Kate Spade New York Davina Flower Jelly Thong Sandals ($135). Kate Spade Davina Flower Jelly Low-Heel Thong Sandal $135 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sandals Tory Burch Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandal Style your floral Summer dress with these Tory Burch Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandals ($350). Tory Burch Tatiana Pearly Tweed Slide Sandal, Pink/Metallic $350 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Tory Burch Sandals Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Sandals If you're looking for a bold print, look no further than these Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Sandals ($100). Sam Edelman Stanley Block Heel Mule Sandal $100$50 from Sam Edelman Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crisscross Denim Sandals Go for a denim-on-denim look with these Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crisscross Denim Sandals ($345). Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Crisscross Denim Slide Sandals $345 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Ancient Greek Sandals Sandals Proenza Schouler Double-Grommet Leather Mules Slip into these Proenza Schouler Double-Grommet Leather Mules ($995) that feature a mirrored block heel. Proenza Schouler Women's Double-Grommet Leather Mules $995 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Mules & Clogs Jeffrey Campbell Pearl Embellished Sandals Amp up the wow factor with these Jeffrey Campbell Pearl Embellished Sandals ($150). Jeffrey Campbell Parr Embellished Sandals $150 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals Dolce Vita Eliza Mules Have a metallic moment in these silver Dolce Vita Eliza Mules ($140). Dolce Vita Eliza Mules $140 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Mules & Clogs Alexander Wang Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals How cool are these Alexander Wang Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals ($495)? Alexander Wang Abby Lucite Heel Clay Sandals $495 from Intermix Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sandals Stuart Weitzman The Simplemid Sandals Rather than slipping into a simple pair of black heels, opt for these sparkly Stuart Weitzman The Simplemid Sandals ($398). Stuart Weitzman The Simplemid Sandal $398$239 from Stuart Weitzman Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Sandals Miu Miu Glittered Leather Pumps Jazz up your LBD with these Miu Miu Glittered Leather Pumps in Silver ($690). Miu Miu Glittered Leather Pumps - Silver $690$345 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Miu Miu Pumps Nanette by Nanette Lepore Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals These Nanette by Nanette Lepore Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals ($79) feature a pretty cherry blossom design along the strap and heel. Nanette Lepore Nanette by Ruby Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals $79 from Macy's Buy Now See more Nanette Lepore Evening Shoes Prada Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap Sandal These Prada Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap Sandals ($950) feature a daisy print on the heel. Prada Floral-Heel Ankle-Wrap 65mm Sandal, Platino $950 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Prada Sandals Betsey Johnson Ivee Block-Heel Sandals These Betsey Johnson Ivee Block-Heel Sandals ($59) feature Summer's favorite print: gingham. Betsey Johnson Ivee Block-Heel Sandals $59$29.43 from Macy's Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sandals Valentino Rockstud Leather 90mm City Sandal For something edgy, opt for these Valentino Rockstud Leather City Sandals ($1,045). Valentino Rockstud Leather 90mm City Sandal $1,045 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Valentino Sandals Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Patent Bow Pumps For a classic look, slip into these cherry-red Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Patent Bow Pumps ($550). Salvatore Ferragamo Vara 1 Patent Bow Pump, Red (Rosso) $550 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Pumps Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit Mule For a more formal event, opt for these Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit Mules ($695). Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit 75mm Mule $695 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Gucci Mules & Clogs