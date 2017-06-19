20 Block Heels That Are Comfortable Enough to Replace Your Flats

While there are women who can wear heels 24/7, some of us prefer something a little more practical. Enter the block heel. As opposed to the stiletto, the block heel provides your arch with the support it needs, making them super comfortable to wear for long periods of time. (That means you don't have to worry about your shoes wreaking havoc on your feet.) Plus, they add a couple of flattering inches to your height. What's not to love about that? Keep reading to find a carefully curated selection of 20 stylish sandals that are perfect for the Summer.



11 Sneakers That Will Turn You Into a Complete Sneakerhead in 2017 Related