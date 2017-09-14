 Skip Nav
These Street Style Looks Have Fashion Week Written All Over Them
25 Outfits That'll Inspire You to Blow the Dust Off Your Converse
Bella Hadid Wore the Ultimate Power Suit During NYFW
0
50 Iconic Emmys Gowns That Deserve Their Own Award

When you have more than 60 years of history, there's bound to be some memorable moments along the way. Since handing out the first Emmy Award in 1949, there have certainly been some winners — and we're not just talking about the recipients of the golden statuette.

With the red carpet about to be rolled out ahead of Sunday's ceremony, we're looking back at the most glamorous gowns to step out at the annual awards. From Sarah Jessica Parker's frilliest frock to Sofia Vergara's most sizzling number, take a look back at the 50 most showstopping designs to ever grace the Emmys . . . that is, so far!

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2011
Kerry Washington in 2015
Debra Messing in 2002
Anna Paquin in 2010
Julianne Moore in 2012
Helen Hunt in 1998
Kate Winslet in 2011
Zooey Deschanel in 2012
Tori Spelling in 1995
Michelle Dockery in 2013
Allison Williams in 2012
Jane Fonda in 1992
Sofia Vergara in 2012
Emilia Clarke in 2016
Tina Fey in 2013
Blake Lively in 2009
January Jones in 2009
Cindy Crawford in 1992
Sarah Jessica Parker in 2000
Leighton Meester in 2009
Olivia Wilde in 2008
Misha Barton in 2005
Demi Moore in 1997
Calista Flockhart in 1999
Angelina Jolie in 1998
Katie Holmes in 1998
Chloë Sevigny in 2009
Jennifer Aniston in 2004
Kiernan Shipka in 2015
Halle Berry in 2005
Rose Byrne in 2013
Latest Fashion
