We're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet
Who's Winning the Emmys Red Carpet? You Be the Judge
Look Back at the Emmys Outfits Everyone Still Remembers From 2016
Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like a Pretty Ballerina at the 2017 Emmys

Millie Bobby Brown may be just 13 years old, but the actress already has style worth watching. The Stranger Things star was seen at the 2017 Emmy Awards bringing her red carpet A-game. Millie, who's nominated for her role on the hit TV show, stunned in a tulle white dress that reminded us of something a ballerina would wear on stage. The strapless Calvin Klein dress featured a white bandana belt tied around her waist. She finished her look with a pair of sparkly kitten heels. Keep scrolling to have a look at her full look ahead.

