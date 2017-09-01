 Skip Nav
These 9 Cute Flats From Topshop Are on Our Fall Wish List

If you need some new Fall shoes but you're not ready for boots yet, consider a cute pair of flats. They're comfortable, stylish, and versatile. We found some standout options from Topshop, the British retailer that fashion influencers are obsessed with. Whether you want a neutral option for work or a whimsical pair to wear on the weekends, the brand has you covered. Waste no time and shop through our top picks — your credit card is waiting.

Katrina Suede Buckle Ballerina Shoes
Topshop Libby Leather Softy Loafers
Topshop Vision Softy Ballet Shoes
Topshop Liberty Pinstud Loafers
Kupcake Pom-Pom Flat Mules
Klueless Studded Mule
Topshop Sugar Embroidered Slippers
Kick Soft Leather Ballet Shoes
Topshop Angelina Suede Leather Slip-On Mules
FallTopshopFlatsShoesFall Fashion
