 Skip Nav

Best Labor Day Sales

Clear Your Calendar — These Labor Day Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up

Before you pack that leather duffel bag with your three-day-weekend essentials, make sure you've set aside some time to take advantage of the deep online deals being offered. Whether you need some new chelsea boots for Fall or want to stock up on home goods, we've rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home sales happening this holiday. Grab your laptop and settle in.

Fashion

Abercrombie & Fitch
Sale: 40 percent off everything
Dates: Sept. 1-4
No code needed

Adrianna Papell
Sale: 20 percent off all regularly priced items
Dates: Sept. 2-5
No code needed

Frame
Sale: 25 percent off sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Code: SHOP25

Guess
Sale: 30-50 percent off everything
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed

H&M
Sale: Deals from $5 plus free shipping
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Code: 1869

Havaianas
Sale: 25 percent off all items online
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 7
No code needed

Henri Bendel
Sale: Extra 10 percent off sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed

Jade Swim
Sale: 40 percent off everything
Dates: Now
No code needed

Joe's Jeans
Sale: 30 percent off select styles
Dates: Aug. 29-Sept. 5
Code: LD30

Macy's
Sale: 50 percent off select handbags, 30 percent off select flats, 25 percent off Adidas, plus take an additional 15-20 percent off using online code.
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Code: LBDAY

Marciano
Sale: 50 percent off all sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed

Milly
Sale: Extra 30 percent off sale pieces
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Code: LABORDAY17

ModCloth
Sale: 25 percent off $100+, 30 percent off $200+
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed

Nordstrom
Sale: Up to 40 percent off
Dates: Sept. 1-10
No code needed

Old Navy
Sale: 50 percent of all jeans, dresses, and tees
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed

Rachel Rachel Roy
Sale: Extra 30 percent off sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 3
No code needed

Solid & Striped
Sale: 30 percent off select styles
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Code: LDW30

Soludos
Sale: Up to 60 percent off select styles
Dates: Now through Sept. 4
No code needed

Beauty

Dermstore
Sale: 20 percent off
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Code: LONGWKND

Sephora
Sale: 50 percent off the Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette
Dates: Ongoing
No code needed

Home

AllModern
Sale: 15 percent off sofas, beds, rugs, and accent chairs
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Code: WAVY

Birch Lane
Sale: 20 percent off
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 6
Code: LDAY

Crate & Barrel
Sale: 15 percent off all sofas, accent chairs, sectionals, and ottomans
Dates: Now through Sept. 10
No code needed

ADVERTISEMENT

Joss & Main
Sale: 20 percent off
Dates: Now through Sept. 6
Code: HOORAY

What we're most excited to shop

Naked Smoky Palette ($27, originally $54)

Shop Brands
Urban Decay
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Product Credit: NOMIA jumpsuit, Tibi sweater, Christian Louboutin shoes, Miu Miu bag, JENNIFER FISHER rings // France & Søn Moduline sofa, Blu Dot Toro Sling lounge chair, Turn side tables and Punk lamp, ABC Carpet & Home Masana rug
Urban Decay
Naked Smoky Palette
$27
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Makeup
Sales And DealsShopping GuideLabor Day
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Decay
Naked Smoky Palette
from Sephora
$27
Shop More
Urban Decay Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
from Macy's
$29
Urban Decay
'Naked' Palette - Naked Palette
from Nordstrom
$54
Urban Decay
Naked Heat Palette
from Macy's
$54
Urban Decay
24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil
from Sephora
$20
Urban Decay
'Naked2' Palette - Naked2 Palette
from Nordstrom
$54
Urban Decay Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty News
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
by Alaina Demopoulos
Opinion
You Are Better Than a Smoky Eye — So Don't Ask For It Again
by Nicole Moleti
Beauty News
Get Your Fine Self to Sephora, Where This Crazy Sale Is on — For 1 Week Only!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Makeup
Prepare to Audibly Gasp — Here Are Our 30 Favorite Makeup Palettes of All Time
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Decay Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aprilgolightly
sassyteacherchic
thestyledduo
ashleeknichols
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds