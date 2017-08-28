Clear Your Calendar — These Labor Day Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up

Before you pack that leather duffel bag with your three-day-weekend essentials, make sure you've set aside some time to take advantage of the deep online deals being offered. Whether you need some new chelsea boots for Fall or want to stock up on home goods, we've rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home sales happening this holiday. Grab your laptop and settle in.

Fashion

Abercrombie & Fitch

Sale: 40 percent off everything

Dates: Sept. 1-4

No code needed

Adrianna Papell

Sale: 20 percent off all regularly priced items

Dates: Sept. 2-5

No code needed

Frame

Sale: 25 percent off sale items

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Code: SHOP25

Guess

Sale: 30-50 percent off everything

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

No code needed

H&M

Sale: Deals from $5 plus free shipping

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Code: 1869

Havaianas

Sale: 25 percent off all items online

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 7

No code needed

Henri Bendel

Sale: Extra 10 percent off sale items

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

No code needed

Jade Swim

Sale: 40 percent off everything

Dates: Now

No code needed

Joe's Jeans

Sale: 30 percent off select styles

Dates: Aug. 29-Sept. 5

Code: LD30

Macy's

Sale: 50 percent off select handbags, 30 percent off select flats, 25 percent off Adidas, plus take an additional 15-20 percent off using online code.

Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Code: LBDAY

Marciano

Sale: 50 percent off all sale items

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

No code needed

Milly

Sale: Extra 30 percent off sale pieces

Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Code: LABORDAY17

ModCloth

Sale: 25 percent off $100+, 30 percent off $200+

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

No code needed

Nordstrom

Sale: Up to 40 percent off

Dates: Sept. 1-10

No code needed

Old Navy

Sale: 50 percent of all jeans, dresses, and tees

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

No code needed

Rachel Rachel Roy

Sale: Extra 30 percent off sale items

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

No code needed

Solid & Striped

Sale: 30 percent off select styles

Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Code: LDW30

Soludos

Sale: Up to 60 percent off select styles

Dates: Now through Sept. 4

No code needed

Beauty

Dermstore

Sale: 20 percent off

Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Code: LONGWKND

Sephora

Sale: 50 percent off the Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette

Dates: Ongoing

No code needed

Home

AllModern

Sale: 15 percent off sofas, beds, rugs, and accent chairs

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Code: WAVY

Birch Lane

Sale: 20 percent off

Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 6

Code: LDAY

Crate & Barrel

Sale: 15 percent off all sofas, accent chairs, sectionals, and ottomans

Dates: Now through Sept. 10

No code needed

ADVERTISEMENT

Joss & Main

Sale: 20 percent off

Dates: Now through Sept. 6

Code: HOORAY

What we're most excited to shop

Naked Smoky Palette ($27, originally $54)

Shop Brands Urban Decay