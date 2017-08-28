Best Labor Day Sales
Clear Your Calendar — These Labor Day Sales Are Too Good to Pass Up
Before you pack that leather duffel bag with your three-day-weekend essentials, make sure you've set aside some time to take advantage of the deep online deals being offered. Whether you need some new chelsea boots for Fall or want to stock up on home goods, we've rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home sales happening this holiday. Grab your laptop and settle in.
Fashion
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sale: 40 percent off everything
Dates: Sept. 1-4
No code needed
Adrianna Papell
Sale: 20 percent off all regularly priced items
Dates: Sept. 2-5
No code needed
Frame
Sale: 25 percent off sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Code: SHOP25
Guess
Sale: 30-50 percent off everything
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed
H&M
Sale: Deals from $5 plus free shipping
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Code: 1869
Havaianas
Sale: 25 percent off all items online
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 7
No code needed
Henri Bendel
Sale: Extra 10 percent off sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed
Jade Swim
Sale: 40 percent off everything
Dates: Now
No code needed
Joe's Jeans
Sale: 30 percent off select styles
Dates: Aug. 29-Sept. 5
Code: LD30
Macy's
Sale: 50 percent off select handbags, 30 percent off select flats, 25 percent off Adidas, plus take an additional 15-20 percent off using online code.
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Code: LBDAY
Marciano
Sale: 50 percent off all sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed
Milly
Sale: Extra 30 percent off sale pieces
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Code: LABORDAY17
ModCloth
Sale: 25 percent off $100+, 30 percent off $200+
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed
Nordstrom
Sale: Up to 40 percent off
Dates: Sept. 1-10
No code needed
Old Navy
Sale: 50 percent of all jeans, dresses, and tees
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
No code needed
Rachel Rachel Roy
Sale: Extra 30 percent off sale items
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 3
No code needed
Solid & Striped
Sale: 30 percent off select styles
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Code: LDW30
Soludos
Sale: Up to 60 percent off select styles
Dates: Now through Sept. 4
No code needed
Beauty
Dermstore
Sale: 20 percent off
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Code: LONGWKND
Sephora
Sale: 50 percent off the Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette
Dates: Ongoing
No code needed
Home
AllModern
Sale: 15 percent off sofas, beds, rugs, and accent chairs
Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Code: WAVY
Birch Lane
Sale: 20 percent off
Dates: Aug. 30-Sept. 6
Code: LDAY
Crate & Barrel
Sale: 15 percent off all sofas, accent chairs, sectionals, and ottomans
Dates: Now through Sept. 10
No code needed
Joss & Main
Sale: 20 percent off
Dates: Now through Sept. 6
Code: HOORAY
What we're most excited to shop
Naked Smoky Palette ($27, originally $54)
Product Credit: NOMIA jumpsuit, Tibi sweater, Christian Louboutin shoes, Miu Miu bag, JENNIFER FISHER rings // France & Søn Moduline sofa, Blu Dot Toro Sling lounge chair, Turn side tables and Punk lamp, ABC Carpet & Home Masana rug